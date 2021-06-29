Fort Myers man arrested after reportedly shooting dog in the snout

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a dog being shot in the snout at a home in North Fort Myers.

Detectives with North District Criminal Investigations Division and the Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to McDaniel Drive to assume the investigation. According to a post on Lee County Sheriff's Facebook, Anthony Hallmon, 34, entered a home uninvited and shot at a dog that is accused of biting him.

The canine is a brown and white male Pitbull named Safari who was found with a small hole in his snout. He is being treated at Domestic Animal Services and is expected to make full recovery.

Hallmon was later taken into custody. Detectives found Fentanyl in his possession during the arrest.

Hallmon is being charged with Animal Cruelty, Burglary with Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.