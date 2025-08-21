Fort Myers hit-and-run driver sentenced to 4 years in prison for fatal crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to four years in prison followed by 10 years of probation for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in January 2024.

Wilson Fernando Maliza Guanulema, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to leaving the scene involving death, FHP said.

The crash happened January 6, 2024, at 7:25 p.m. on State Road 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) at Fairfax Drive in Fort Myers, according to FHP, when Guanulema crashed into a man and left the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Division launched an investigation immediately following the crash. Troopers released photos of a newer model white Toyota Camry suspected to be the hit-and-run vehicle and asked for the public's help in locating it. On January 11, 2024, state troopers found the hit-and-run vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Camry, at a local repair shop. Troopers impounded the Toyota and continued their investigation.

The following day, January 12, 2024, state troopers arrested Guanulema for leaving the scene involving death, a felony charge. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.

