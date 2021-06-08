Former DOH data analyst Rebekah Jones announces campaign for U.S. representative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones announced Monday night she is running for Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat.

ABC 27 Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders asked how seriously she is taking this— her response: “Taking a human sex trafficker out of Congress? Very interested.”

Jones said she was originally planning to announce her candidacy next month; however, the comments from the DeSantis Administration following the Twitter suspension forced her hand.

So here’s a new twist in tonight’s Rebekah Jones suspension saga— she says she’s running for Rep. @mattgaetz seat. Statement below. When asked how seriously she is taking this— her response: “Taking a human sex trafficker out of Congress? Very interested.” pic.twitter.com/gHVXQue1nv — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 8, 2021

Jones was suspended by Twitter on Monday morning following her "overzealous" sharing of a recent Miami Herald article and expects her account to be returned shortly.