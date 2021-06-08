Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former DOH data analyst Rebekah Jones announces campaign for U.S. representative

Jones will run for Mat Gatez's seat
items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps
Rebekah Jones
wptv-Rebekah-Jones.jpg
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 23:04:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones announced Monday night she is running for Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat.

ABC 27 Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders asked how seriously she is taking this— her response: “Taking a human sex trafficker out of Congress? Very interested.”

Jones said she was originally planning to announce her candidacy next month; however, the comments from the DeSantis Administration following the Twitter suspension forced her hand.

Jones was suspended by Twitter on Monday morning following her "overzealous" sharing of a recent Miami Herald article and expects her account to be returned shortly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku