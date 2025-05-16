FMPD says man shot his neighbor's pitbull

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department reports a man shot a dog multiple times.

Officers said Thursday, May 15 around 3:36 p.m., they responded to the 1100 block of Bent Creek Loop following a gunfire alert.

The victim said he saw Merci-Dieu Ferd Frenot, 33, enter his yard and shot his dog, a tan pitbull. The victim said he did not see what led up to the shooting, but heard about four gunshots, and then saw Frenot return to his home.

Officers found the injured dog about two blocks away, near Marsh Avenue. The dog was sent to Colonial Veterinary Office, but sadly had to be euthanized.

Frenot told officers it started when he heard his mother scream. Fearing for her safety, he came outside. However, his mother confirmed that the dog had not attacked her.

Frenot is charged with aggravated animal cruelty causing excessive pain or death.

