Florida Sheriffs Task Force Operation Breaking Chains announces significant results to help stop human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Task Force released the results of Operation Breaking Chains, a strategic initiative in 16 Florida counties that focused on reducing human trafficking throughout the state and prosecuting those responsible for trafficking individuals. During this month-long operation, 29 victims were recovered, 31 traffickers were identified, and a total of 363 arrests took place during the Task Force Operation Breaking Chains.

“Amplifying the safety on our roads and waterways is crucial for all Floridians, including our children, and those who visit the Sunshine State,” said FSA President and Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz. “The dedicated enforcement of state laws that deal with businesses suspected of human trafficking and online operations will help to keep us all safe.”

The following are the statewide totals:

· 16 total Sheriff’s Offices participated in the month-long operation.

· 29 victims recovered

· 31 traffickers identified

· 4 traffickers arrested

· 324 interdiction stops made both highway and waterway

· 4 victims rescued for interdiction stops

· Over 1,000 hours doing knock and talks at multiple business locations

· 363 total arrests

· 7,591 social media and sign messages distributed

· 33 non-government community-based organizations assisted during the operation