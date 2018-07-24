Florida panther hit and killed by vehicle

NAPLES, Fla. - An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle. It's the 16th fatal collision this year, out of 18 total panther deaths.
    
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 4-year-old male were collected Saturday in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County.
    
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

