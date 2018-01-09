Florida Highway Patrol investigating school bus crash in Lehigh Acres

Cloudy
HI: 78°
LO: 62°
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a van in Lehigh Acres. It happened on Gunnery Road and Lee Boulevard. No children were on board.
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a van in Lehigh Acres.
It happened on Gunnery Road and Lee Boulevard. No children were on the bus at the time.
FHP says there are injuries but did not give details on who was hurt or how many people were involved.