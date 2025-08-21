Florida Highway Patrol arrests driver in fatal Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest after a crash on June 12: Ascencio Joker Rodriguez, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Troopers said it happened at 6:20 a.m. on Corkscrew Road and Whidden Loop Road in Immokalee, Collier County.

FHP said he was driving a Ford Fusion more than 90 MPH on Corkscrew Road, south of Whidden Loop Road. Then, troopers said, he crossed the dashed center line in front of a dump truck. The front right of Ford hit the front right of the truck, according to FHP.

Rodriguez was seriously injured and sent to a hospital. His passenger, a 25-year-old from Immokalee, was critically injured, hospitalized, and later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.