Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Highway Patrol arrests driver in fatal Collier County crash

Screenshot 2025-08-21 100943.png
Florida Highway Patrol
Screenshot 2025-08-21 100943.png
Posted

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest after a crash on June 12: Ascencio Joker Rodriguez, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Troopers said it happened at 6:20 a.m. on Corkscrew Road and Whidden Loop Road in Immokalee, Collier County.

FHP said he was driving a Ford Fusion more than 90 MPH on Corkscrew Road, south of Whidden Loop Road. Then, troopers said, he crossed the dashed center line in front of a dump truck. The front right of Ford hit the front right of the truck, according to FHP.

Rodriguez was seriously injured and sent to a hospital. His passenger, a 25-year-old from Immokalee, was critically injured, hospitalized, and later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.