Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 04, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Monday, October 4, 2021, that his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Gov. DeSantis released the following statement. “I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”



– Governor Ron DeSantis This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.