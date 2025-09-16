Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida driver flees on foot after high-speed chase on I-75 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect, Tuesday morning.

Troopers said a gray Tesla Model 3, driven by an unknown white man, fled from FHP Monday night after driving recklessly, speeding, and weaving in between other traffic on I-75 northbound at mile marker 135 in Lee County. FHP said the driver went east on SR-82 before coming to a stop at Gateway Boulevard.

Troopers have since impounded the Tesla, but the suspect driver ran away. FHP said he was last seen going into the Stoneybrook at Gateway community.

This is an on-going investigation to confirm the identity of the driver. Troopers believe there will be charges.

