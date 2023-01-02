Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue

RSW Traffic Control Tower
Fox 4
New Airport Traffic Control Tower
RSW Traffic Control Tower
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 17:17:13-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla — As the country looks to rebound from a hectic holiday travel season, flights into Florida are experiencing hours-long delays.

According to CNN, the delays are due to an air traffic control system issue.

"The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the agency said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administrations says the issue is with the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

The center controls millions of cubic miles of airspace for commercial flights over Florida.

Major airports across Florida sending out warnings to passengers to expect delays. 

Fox 4 checked to see if the system issue was impacting any flights out of RSW. 

So far, over 50 arrival flights and nearly 30 departing flights have been delayed. 

The FAA says the problems is being resolved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM