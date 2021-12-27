Flight canceled after a plane backs into another one at Punta Gorda Airport

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Two planes collide on the runway at Punta Gorda Airport on Monday.
Allegiant flight 1687 bound for Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport wingtip struck an empty plane parked nearby.
No one was hurt.
Passengers deplaned and returned to the terminal.
“Customers will have the option to receive a full refund or be re-accommodated on another flight. We’re very sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers’ travel plans. We’ve issued additional compensation of $250 per itinerary through a secure electronic transfer portal, as well as $150 vouchers that can be used for future travel.”
Allegiant Media Relations