Fireworks spark small brush fire in Lee County

Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 16:02:14-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue and Control District say sparks and dry brush don't mix.

LAFRCD says the Marriott Circle burned approximately 1/4 acres yesterday.

Firefighters observed Roman candle-type fireworks discarded on the ground near the fire.

LAFRCD is using this to remind residents to use caution when celebrating Independence Day.

