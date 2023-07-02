Fireworks spark small brush fire in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue and Control District say sparks and dry brush don't mix.
LAFRCD says the Marriott Circle burned approximately 1/4 acres yesterday.
Firefighters observed Roman candle-type fireworks discarded on the ground near the fire.
LAFRCD is using this to remind residents to use caution when celebrating Independence Day.
