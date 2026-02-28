Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FHP Trooper will be laid to rest on Saturday

Trooper Michael Diego suffered a medical emergency at the FHP Training Academy last week.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it is honoring the life and service of Trooper Michael Diego, who died on Wednesday after a medical emergency.
NAPLES, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Diego will be memorialized in Naples on Saturday.

FHP says Trooper Diego was taking part "in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit" when he suffered a medical emergency last week. He passed away at a Tallahassee hospital.

He is survived by his mother, sister and fiance.

Trooper Diego started his career at FHP in 2021 and was assigned to the Fort Pierce District and the Fort Myers District.

A law enforcement procession took Trooper Diego from Hodges Funeral Home in Fort Myers to First Naples Church on Saturday morning. The public viewing is scheduled at 10:30am.

His memorial service starts at noon. It will be live streamed here.

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Diego at the First Naples Church immediately following the memorial service.

