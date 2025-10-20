FHP says man dies while turning into driveway in Okeechobee

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a crash in Okeechobee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 85-year-old driver was going west on State Road 78 in a pickup truck, approaching a driveway at 24497 State Road 78 in Okeechobee. They reported this was just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When the driver turned left, he went across the SR78 eastbound lane, and into the grass, according to FHP. The front of the car hit a barbed wire fence and tree, troopers said. The driver died.

The crash remains under investigation.