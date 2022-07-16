FHP: Luckett Road closed after commercial vehicle crashes into overpass

FORT MYERS, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the Luckett Road travel lanes and the right lane of I-75 northbound are blocked following a crash Saturday morning.
They said a commercial motor vehicle crashed into the overpass.
No injuries have been reported.
They said an expert will need to further inspect the bridge to see if there is any structural damage.
FHP has asked drivers to use caution in the area.
Travel lanes on Luckett Rd are closed due to a truck colliding with Interstate 75 overpass! Bridge inspectors are enroute!
Please travel with caution! pic.twitter.com/qjs5eptljA
— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) July 16, 2022