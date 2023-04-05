FHP looking for driver who fled fatal hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County.

FHP says a motorcyclist was killed after an SUV and motorcycle crash on Fruitville Road on Tuesday.

Troopers say after the crash the driver of the SUV fled the scene of the crash.

They later located an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County and they are investigating if this is the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers 1-800-780=8477.