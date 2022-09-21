Watch Now
FHP investigating crash near Caloosahatchee Bridge

Posted at 9:27 PM, Sep 20, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash near the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

Troopers say one northbound lane of N Cleveland Avenue near North Key Drive is closed.

Traffic is backed up on the bridge.

Troopers expect the roadway to be closed for several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area.

