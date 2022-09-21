FHP investigating crash near Caloosahatchee Bridge

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash near the Caloosahatchee Bridge.
Troopers say one northbound lane of N Cleveland Avenue near North Key Drive is closed.
Traffic is backed up on the bridge.
Troopers expect the roadway to be closed for several hours.
Drivers should avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 21, 2022
Please be advised one northbound lane of N Cleveland Ave near North Key Dr is closed for a traffic crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the Caloosahatche Bridge as traffic is backed up. pic.twitter.com/Fv1qX6nUYn