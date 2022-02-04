FHP: Hit and run crashes up in 2021

FLORIDA — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a 17 percent increase in hit and run crashes in 2021.

FHP says there were 108,155 total hit and run crashes.

They want to use this as a reminder to all drivers that a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property, which results in property damage, injury, or death.

If a driver flees the scene, the situation becomes worse to include potential criminal charges.

Stay at the scene

Remain calm

If possible, move a vehicle off the roadway

Call 911 if anyone is injured or the vehicle is inoperable

For minor crashes, resulting in no injuries or major property damage, the driver must stay at the scene and share information and a report can then be filed online.

If you have information on a hit and run crash, report it by calling *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous.