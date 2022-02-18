FHP: 21-year-old Arcadia man arrested for leaving scene of deadly crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Casey Wendell Davis for leaving the scene of a deadly crash and providing false information to law enforcement.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m.

Troopers say Davis was stopped on NW Pine Level Street at the stop sign. They believe Davis made a right turn onto State Road 70 and entered into the path of the other vehicle.

According to FHP reports Davis’ vehicle collided with the rear of the second vehicle. The second vehicle traveled off the road, collided with a wooden fence, and burst into flames. The 21-year-old man driving this vehicle died at the scene. Davis fled on foot and was later found at his home.

The crash is under investigation.

