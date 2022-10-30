FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.

These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. If you are interested in learning more about the openings apply online.

More than $1.65 billion in federal grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state and households to help survivors jumpstart their recovery.

FEMA has provided $674 million to households and $322 million to the state for emergency response, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided $408 million in disaster loans and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $244 million in claims.

How FEMA is helping Floridians:

FEMA will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota counties. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. Direct Temporary Housing Assistance may be provided for up to 18 months from Sept. 29, 2022, the date of the federal disaster declaration, to March 28, 2024.

FEMA has made individual assistance available to 26 counties in Florida. Residents in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties are eligible to apply for individual assistance.

FEMA is meeting survivors where they are to help jumpstart their recoveries. Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists are going door-to-door in Florida neighborhoods to help individuals register for assistance. These teams have interacted with more than 71,000 survivors in counties designated for individual assistance.

Survivors can visit one of 23 Disaster Recovery Centers operating in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee (2 locations), Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties. More centers are planned. Interpretation services and translated materials are available at these centers to help survivors communicate in the language they feel most comfortable. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. As centers are added, real-time locations will be updated at FloridaDisaster.org.

FEMA expanded Transitional Sheltering Assistance to seven more counties bringing to a total 26 counties that are eligible for temporary hotel stays for survivors who cannot remain in their homes because of storm damage. As of today, the program is providing housing for 2,277 households with 5,755 members. Hundreds of FEMA inspectors have performed over 170,000 home inspections for survivors who applied for federal disaster assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $408 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, and business owners. Business Recovery Centers are located in Collier, DeSoto, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Sarasota, and Seminole counties. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

As of Oct. 29, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has received more than 43,000 flood insurance claims and paid more than $244 million to policyholders, including $142 million in advance payments.​​​​​​​

NFIP policyholders may receive up to $1,000 to reimburse the purchase of supplies like sandbags, plastic sheeting, and lumber. They may also receive up to $1,000 in storage expenses if they moved insured property. Policyholders should file a claim for flood loss avoidance reimbursement, regardless of whether it was successful in preventing flood damage.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to eligible survivors. Floridians can file a claim for loss of income caused by Hurricane Ian by going to Disaster Unemployment Assistance - FloridaJobs.org and select “Apply for Hurricane Ian DUA,” visiting a local CareerSource Career Center, or calling 800-385-3920. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Agriculture’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Survivors can find more information on Florida’s D-SNAP program by visiting the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Hurricane Ian Response & Recovery website.

Operation Blue Roof has installed 16,485 roofs. This is a free service provided to homeowners and is currently operating in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Lee, and Sarasota counties. Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can sign up at BlueRoof.us or call toll-free at 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.