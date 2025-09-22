Federal charges filed against Fort Myers pair in I-75 armed robbery spree

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two suspects are facing federal charges for an armed robbery spree that spanned four counties along Interstate 75 in September, according to federal prosecutors.

Taleah Williams, 21, of North Fort Myers, and Javion Ward, 21, of Fort Myers, are charged with Hobbs Act robbery. If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Williams and Ward conspired to commit numerous armed robberies the week of Sept. 15 in Hillsborough, Sumter, Manatee and Sarasota counties, all in close proximity to I-75. For each robbery, Williams or Ward entered the stores armed with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

The complaint claims Williams devised a plan to rob stores near I-75 and provided the car and the firearm that they would use.

On Sept. 16, the DOJ said Ward and Williams drove to a convenience store in Tampa. Ward entered the store, pulled out a pistol and demanded money, getting about $600.

On Sept. 17, prosecutors said Williams and Ward drove to a gas station in Lake Panasoffkee, where Williams attempted to rob the store using the same firearm, before she ultimately left without taking any money.

Then, on Sept. 19, authorities said Williams drove Ward to four more stores in Gibsonton, Ellenton, Nokomis and North Port, where each time Ward entered with a firearm and demanded money.

In Gibsonton, law enforcement said Ward jumped over the counter to attempt to access the safe. In Ellenton, he threatened to pistol whip the employee if they did not move faster.

A few hours after the last of the robberies, prosecutors said Williams posted photos on social media of Williams and Ward, with Ward holding cash in both hands.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Williams' home the morning of Sept. 20, recovering items matching the clothing Williams and Ward had worn.

