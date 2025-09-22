FDOT warns drivers of upcoming closure on State Road 31 bridge

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation reports it plans to replace a section of the State Road 31 bridge, this week.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of the Wilson Pigott Bridge (SR 31) will be closed on Tuesday, September 23, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for grid deck replacement.

FDOT said crews will install a new section of the deck overnight. All lanes will reopen by the morning rush hour. If additional work is needed, nightly closures will continue until the replacement is complete.

Drivers are encouraged to use designated detour routes, check FL511.com for real-time traffic updates, and allow extra travel time, according to FDOT.

This overnight work is scheduled to reduce daytime impacts.