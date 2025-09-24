FDOT repairs of bridge deck to continue

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT plans to close the SR 31 bridge in Lee County, again.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of the Wilson Pigott Bridge (SR 31) will be closed on Wednesday, September 24, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday for grid deck replacement.

Crews will install a new section of the deck overnight. All lanes will reopen by the morning rush hour, according to FDOT. If additional work is needed, a Thursday night closure may also be required until the replacement is complete.

Drivers are encouraged to use designated detour routes, check FL511.com for real time traffic updates, and allow extra travel time.

This overnight work is scheduled to reduce daytime impacts, with safety remaining FDOT’s top priority.