Family Easter events in Southwest Florida

Lee County
- South Cape Easter Egg Hunt and Photo Booth with Easter Bunny — Saturday, April 1,12 - 4 p.m.
- North Fort Myers Easter at the Barn— Sunday, April 2, 1 - 3 p.m. at 17501 Nalle Rd.
- North Fort Myers Easter Fest & Non-stop Egg Hunt — March 25 & 26, April 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 10761 Aqua Vista Lane
- Farmer Joe's Photos with Easter Bunny — Saturday, April 1 & Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1401 SW Pine Island Rd.
- Ainslie Images Photography Inc. Photos with Easter Bunny — Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 2930 Del Prado Blvd. #D (by appointment only)
- Cape Alliance Church Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA — Friday, March 31, 12 - 2 p.m. at 4307 Skyline Blvd.
- Gulf Coast Town Center Easter Party — Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9903 Gulf Coast Main St.
Collier County
- Naples Easter 100 Event at Gulfshore Playhouse — Sunday, April 9, 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at 755 8th Ave. S.
Charlotte County
- Port Charlotte Hippity Hoppity Hopalong Event — Saturday, April 8, 9 - 11 a.m. at Centennial Park parking lots, 1185 Centennial Blvd.