Election Day in Florida: here's what to watch

FLA. — As election day draws attention to political races across the nation today, there are also local election happening this Nov. 4.

Namely, Fort Myers Beach voters will determine the outcome of their recall election. Recently, as Fox 4 reported, a judge did rule on whether each of the claims against Karen Woodson or John Kinwere were sufficient for the recall. The judge decided efforts against Woodson would continue, while there are issues with the recall of King. Pending what the majority decides Tuesday, the seats could be replaced with Tom Brady, Rebecca Link, or Ed Rood.

Staying in Southwest Florida, Punta Gorda is having a race to fill City Council District 5. As both Melissa Lockhart and Bill Page qualified for District 5, they are facing off today.

Also worth watching; people in Miami will decide who the mayor is. This 13-way race will be a key indicator of whether Democrats have power left in Florida, according to analysts.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need a picture and signed ID to vote in-person.