Early morning crash blocks traffic

CHARLOTTE COUNTY —Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash has been blocking traffic since 2 a.m. this morning. FHP says people driving southbound on Tamiami Trail near Olean Drive will have to find an alternate route, because all lanes are blocked off right now. Traffic in the northbound lanes has been narrowed down to one lane. FHP recommends avoiding the route entirely until troopers can clear the site.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 08:25:03-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.