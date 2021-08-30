Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early morning crash blocks traffic

items.[0].image.alt
Rob Manch
I75 traffic crash
I75 traffic crash
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 08:25:03-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY —Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash has been blocking traffic since 2 a.m. this morning. FHP says people driving southbound on Tamiami Trail near Olean Drive will have to find an alternate route, because all lanes are blocked off right now. Traffic in the northbound lanes has been narrowed down to one lane. FHP recommends avoiding the route entirely until troopers can clear the site.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku