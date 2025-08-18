Driver killed in Sunday crash on SR-31, FHP says

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is dead after crashing with a semi on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol believes the first driver was going east on 760, west of 31, around 7:30 p.m. At the same time, the semi-tractor and trailer was going south on 31, north of the first driver, according to FHP, when the first driver turned left in front of the semi. The front of the semi hit the side of the other car.

The smaller car rotated and went off the road onto the grass shoulder, according to FHP. Its driver later died from the injuries, at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.