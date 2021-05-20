Watch
Driver deceased after leading deputies on chase in stolen dump truck

Posted at 8:22 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 20:22:14-04

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The driver of a stolen dump truck has died after leading deputies on a chase on SR 29 Wednesday evening.

The Hendry County Sheriffs Office requested Collier County's assistance regarding a stolen dump truck heading into Immokalee on SR 29.

Collier deputies attempted to stop the truck as it continued to evade law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle on New Market Road, causing injuries to the driver.

The stolen dump truck continued driving recklessly, crashing again and fleeing into Farm Workers Village.

Law enforcement shot at the truck.

The truck crashed into a canal.

The driver was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

