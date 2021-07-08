Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downed power lines cause road closure

Cape Coral Police close intersection due to downed power lines
items.[0].image.alt
Karan
POWER LINE
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 22:04:42-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - All directions of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Cultural Park Boulevard are closed while LCEC crews work to repair downed power lines at the intersection. The Cape Coral Police Department is on scene, they ask drivers to avoid the area until around midnight. A spokesperson for LCEC says originally more than 3,000 customers were without power.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku