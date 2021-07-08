Downed power lines cause road closure

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - All directions of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Cultural Park Boulevard are closed while LCEC crews work to repair downed power lines at the intersection. The Cape Coral Police Department is on scene, they ask drivers to avoid the area until around midnight. A spokesperson for LCEC says originally more than 3,000 customers were without power.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 22:04:42-04
