'Ding-dong-ditch' accusation leads to abuse, kidnap charges

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County man who said he had caught a girl ringing his doorbell and running away was charged with child abuse and false imprisonment Monday.

Roger Brian McBlaine, 78, called authorities saying he "caught one."

He later explained to deputies there had been repeated instances of kids ringing his bell and running away, returning several times during the course of the day (a practice commonly known as "playing Ding-dong-ditch") and had caught one of the perpetrators.

McBlaine claimed the girl fell down the steps leading up to his house, blaming recent rainfall.

The girl admitted to knocking on McBlaine's door. However, the girl claimed McBlaine hit her with a kitchen utensil or a bat.

Her injuries required stitches.

Deputies advised McBlaine he had had no right to hold the girl against her will and arrested him. He was taken to the Naples Jail Center, where he remains as of Tuesday afternoon.

