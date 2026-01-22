Two Southwest Florida men killed, one critically injured in Hardee County crash

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Southwest Florida men were killed and another was critically injured following a crash involving a car and a semi truck Tuesday in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a 2025 Kia was traveling north on County Road 663 and approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 64.

At the same time, a semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on State Road 64.

Troopers say the Kia failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, where the front of the vehicle collided with the trailer portion of the semi truck.

The driver of the Kia, a 35-year-old man from Fort Myers, and a passenger, a 22-year-old man from Cape Coral, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger in the Kia, a 25-year-old man from Fort Myers, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi truck, a 71-year-old man from Wauchula, was not reported injured.

The crash remains under investigation.