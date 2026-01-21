Troopers search for hit and run suspect following motorcycle crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who troopers say fled the scene after a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Arcadia.

The crash happened at the intersection of SE Airport Road and SE Airport Estates Street.

According to investigators, a motorcycle was traveling north on SE Airport Road as an unknown pickup truck headed west on SE Airport Estates Street approached the intersection.

Troopers say the pickup truck made a left turn from the stop sign directly in front of the motorcycle.

The front left side of the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

After the crash, investigators say the pickup truck did not stop and fled the scene. The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Arcadia, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers believe the vehicle involved may be a black Ford F-150, possibly from the 2009 to 2014 model years.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP or contact Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing.