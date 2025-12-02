Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DeSoto County deputies charge man with murder

Joel Elias Herrera-Godinez was arrested by the sheriff's office
Joel Elias Herrera-Godinez
DeSoto County Sheriff Office
Joel Elias Herrera-Godinez
ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County deputies have charged a man with killing someone near Nocatee.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called on Dec. 2 for reports of a shooting near SW Stroud Street and SW Tyner Avenue.

Detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Joel Elias Herrera-Godinez. Deputies said Herrera-Godinez called the victim and asked to meet outside. That's when deputies said Herrera-Godinez shot the person and left.

The sheriff's office said Herrera-Godinez was at his dad's house and was arrested for murder.

The shooting is still under investigation.

