DeSoto County deputies charge man with murder

ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County deputies have charged a man with killing someone near Nocatee.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called on Dec. 2 for reports of a shooting near SW Stroud Street and SW Tyner Avenue.

Detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Joel Elias Herrera-Godinez. Deputies said Herrera-Godinez called the victim and asked to meet outside. That's when deputies said Herrera-Godinez shot the person and left.

The sheriff's office said Herrera-Godinez was at his dad's house and was arrested for murder.

The shooting is still under investigation.