DeSoto Co. woman arrested for animal cruelty after cat found with exposed bone

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A DeSoto County woman has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after authorities discovered her severely injured cat with an exposed bone leg that she allegedly refused to treat for weeks.

Crystal Conley was arrested last week for aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, following an investigation that began in March when Fur-Ever Friends Animal Hospital contacted authorities about a disturbing phone call.

The veterinary hospital reported that a woman had called asking for instructions on how to amputate her cat's leg at home, prompting Agricultural Deputy Ernie Manriquez to investigate.

When Manriquez arrived at Conley's home, he said he found a thin black cat with her right leg reduced to exposed bone with no skin or fur. The cat, later named Daisy, was emaciated and scored just 2 out of 9 on the Body Condition Scale.

"She was in urgent need of medical care," according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

DeSoto County Animal Control immediately took Daisy into custody and transported her to Fur-Ever Friends Animal Hospital for treatment. Veterinary staff confirmed the injury was approximately 3-weeks-old, and Daisy was dangerously anemic, hypovolemic and battling a severe infection.

"Daisy would have eventually died from sepsis without treatment," the veterinarian said.

After several weeks of stabilization, Daisy underwent a proper leg amputation once she was strong enough for surgery. She is now recovering at Love Life Animal Sanctuary.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Conley claimed she could not afford treatment for the cat. However, investigators discovered she had refused to surrender the cat for proper treatment when advised to do so by veterinary staff, leaving Daisy to suffer with the untreated injury for weeks.

The sheriff's office emphasized that lack of money is not an excuse to allow an animal to suffer, noting that resources are available through DeSoto County Animal Control and local rescue organizations.

"The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate animal cruelty," the agency stated. "If you see something, say something."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.