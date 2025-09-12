Deputies seize guns, drugs, key fobs in DeSoto County car theft case

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Three suspects are behind bars after DeSoto County Sheriff's Office deputies worked with Hillsborough County authorities to stop a stolen vehicle operation that ended with one suspect attempting to ram through concrete barriers.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said they got information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about a stolen white Dodge Charger traveling through DeSoto County. Deputies learned the stolen vehicle was being followed by a black Dodge Charger.

According to deputies, they worked to stop both cars. They said construction barricades on Magnolia Street prevented the suspects from escaping.

The driver of the white Charger, Sencer Francisco Travieso, got out of the car and was arrested. However, deputies said the situation escalated with the black Charger.

Deputies said Darnell Timothy St Vil, the driver of the black Charger, and passenger Jaquan Kymani Hugh refused repeated commands to get out of the car. St Vil attempted to take off by ramming through concrete barricades, endangering deputies in the process, according to the sheriff's office. After deputies said they persisted with their commands, St Vil eventually unlocked the doors and surrendered.

The stolen white Dodge Charger was recovered and its owner was contacted. While the black Dodge Charger was not stolen, investigators said it had been modified with stolen equipment and parts.

In the black Charger, deputies said they found guns, marijuana and numerous key fobs. More charges could be on the way, depending on the investigation into that evidence.

No one was injured during the incident.

All three suspects are in the DeSoto County Jail.

Sencer Francisco Jevon Travieso faces charges of grand theft motor vehicle, grand theft motor vehicle (principal) and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).

Darnell Timothy St Vil was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon (vehicle), grand theft motor vehicle, grand theft motor vehicle (principal), resisting an officer with violence and unlawful use of a two-way communication device in commission of a felony.

Jaquan Kymani Hugh faces two counts of grand theft motor vehicle (principal) and resisting without violence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.