Arcadia community raises money for family of 21-year-old killed in shooting

ARCADIA, Fla. — Neighbors in Arcadia are rallying around the family of Charles Wright Neill Tyree after the 21-year-old was shot and killed at his home Tuesday morning following what authorities say was a workplace dispute over $200.

According to court documents, Tyree and suspect Joel Elias Herrera-Godinez worked together and had been arguing over a $200 check Tyree believed Godinez stole. The documents say a witness told deputies she heard Tyree take a phone call from Godinez before going outside to talk. Moments later, she heard two gunshots.

Deputies found Tyree dead in the driveway, he had been shot in the chest. Godinez was arrested hours later at his father's home in Arcadia and charged with murder. The police report, says he confessed to the shooting but claimed self-defense.

Ashley Beck, who is close to Tyree's girlfriend, says the violence is heartbreaking for the tight-knit community.

"This small town back in the day, this is somewhere where your neighbors helped you raise your children," Beck said. "And it's sad that this is happening in neighborhoods with neighbors who actually raised Charles, and now they're in their predicament of watching this little boy raise up and having to get murdered right in his front doorstep."

Beck is organizing a fundraiser to help Tyree's family with funeral costs. It's scheduled for December 20 at the Tractor Supply parking lot in Arcadia.

"In this town, we take care of our neighbors," Beck said.

The impact of Tyree's death is being felt throughout the community. Beck says she has been getting calls all day from people who knew the young man.

"This is hitting home with a lot of people. It seems that Charles was a very, very special kid in this community," Beck said.

