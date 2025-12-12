17-year-old wanted on firearm charges arrested in DeSoto County

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 17-year-old wanted on multiple firearm charges has been arrested in DeSoto County after a multi-agency effort.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says the teen was arrested in the area of the Cardinal Corner Apartments by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Hardee County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miguel Angel Cordova Estudillo was wanted out of Hardee County on an outstanding warrant for discharge of a firearm in a public place, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm under 18 years of age, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

The Sheriff's Office said law enforcement had increased presence in the area of the Cardinal Corner Apartments and DeSoto Landing Apartments during the arrest operation.