DeSantis extends Florida's state of emergency again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-94, which extends Florida's State of Emergency for 60 days.

The announcement came a day after Executive Order 20-114 expired and said the state should prepare to resume normal operations.

"As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations."

Declaring a state of emergency activates the state's emergency operations center. It's also allowed the state to work with and ask for assistance from the federal government

Additionally, the order has allowed the governor to deploy the Florida National Guard to help out.

The governor's order has also allowed state and local agencies to take additional precautions to keep workers safe from exposure.

Finally, it's allowed licensed healthcare workers who are certified in other states to practice in Florida. This allows for all hands to be on deck for testing, vaccination and care.

Since March of last year, DeSantis has been extending his original emergency order in 60-day increments.