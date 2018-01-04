WFTX
Deputy investigation at Dollar General in Lehigh
Deputy investigation at Dollar General in Lehigh Acres
2:43 AM, Jan 4, 2018
36 mins ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -
Deputies are investigating a scene at a Dollar General in Lehigh Acres. It happened on Alabama Dr near State Road 82. The investigation began around 1:00 am, Thursday morning.
Our crew on the scene saw four Lee County patrol cars and deputies collecting photograph evidence.
We will update this story as more information becomes available
