Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Sarasota County

VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies were notified of a possible battery incident at a home in Venice shortly after 5 p.m. Once they arrived, they were approached by a suspect who was armed with a knife and badly bleeding from his torso.

When deputies entered the residence they found a female victim suffering multiple stab wounds. Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted life-saving efforts, but both the victim and suspect were pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as Eduardo Lopez Garcia. Garcia had been arrested for domestic battery just two days earlier but was released on bond.

Based on preliminary investigation and witness accounts, detectives believe the incident was a murder-suicide case. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.