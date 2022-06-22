Watch
Deputies investigating road rage incident on I-75 and Immokalee Rd

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 17:41:05-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies responded to what they are calling a road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Road.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office gunshots were fired.

The northbound ramp of I-75 is closed and the northbound lane is down to one lane.

