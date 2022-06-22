Deputies investigating road rage incident on I-75 and Immokalee Rd

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies responded to what they are calling a road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Road.
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office gunshots were fired.
The northbound ramp of I-75 is closed and the northbound lane is down to one lane.
Around 3:06pm deputies responded to a road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Rd. Preliminary reports indicate gunshots were fired. Deputies are on the scene, it is an active investigation
NB ramp of I-75 at Immokalee Rd is closed. NB I-75 down to one lane from MM 111 to 112