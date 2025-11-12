Deputies confirm one dead, two injured in Ochopee crash

UPDATE:

Florida Highway Patrol said the person who died was a 69-year-old woman. They said the crash happened because one driver was trying to pass slower traffic by going into the opposite-traffic lane.

ORIGINAL:

The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports one person is dead in a crash, Wednesday morning.

They said it happened around 5:48 a.m.

Two vehicles are involved, according to CCSO.

One person is declared dead, and two others have minor injuries, according to deputies.

As of 7:00 a.m., Tamiami Trail was shutdown to Loop Road from 52080 Tamiami Trail East.