Demonstrators block portions of I-75 in Fort Myers

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid the area of I-75 and Palm Beach Boulevard. People protesting treatment of Cuban citizens in Cuba are demonstrating close to the roadway and have blocked portions of the road at times.
FOX 4 is monitoring a live camera in the area and has a crew headed to the scene. Watch for more updates on air and online.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 21:58:30-04
