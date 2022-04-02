Death investigation underway in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating after a person was discovered dead in the parking lot of the Publix at Sumter and Price Boulevards.
Officers say they believe this is an isolated incident.
NPPD is currently conducting a death investigation after a deceased individual was discovered this morning in the parking lot of the Publix at Sumter and Price Boulevards. We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) April 2, 2022