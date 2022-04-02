Watch
Death investigation underway in North Port

NorthPortPolice.png
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 11:13:57-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating after a person was discovered dead in the parking lot of the Publix at Sumter and Price Boulevards.

Officers say they believe this is an isolated incident.

