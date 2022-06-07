Crime Stoppers and law enforcement leaders to meet for two-day conference

ESTERO, Fla. — Employees from Crime Stoppers programs from throughout the state are gathering right here in Southwest Florida.

It’s part of a two-day conference to train up on things like school safety and handling anonymous tips. Leaders will be talking about those things that help keep all of us safe.

A few local leaders will be here, too such as Sheriff Carmine Marceno and State Attorney Amira Fox. Members of the office of the attorney general will be joining those with Crime Stoppers to make sure communities throughout the state have a completely anonymous way to report information.

Information that can help prevent criminal activity, unsolved cases and catch wanted felons. They’re also talking more about the response to school safety threats.

After recent shootings like the one at a school in Uvalde, Texas, those with the event say the timing of this conference could not be more relevant. And they need everyday people to step up and help.

“We absolutely need the public’s help," says Trish Rouette, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Manager. "We need the students help, we need teachers, parents, anybody that is hearing anything that could potentially put our kids at harm- we need them to reach out to us 24/7 and that’s what crime stoppers is here for.”

The conference is expected to get underway starting at 8:45 this morning. You’ll be able to follow along with Fox 4 on-air and online.