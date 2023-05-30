Crash knocks down power lines at Lee Blvd. and Sarah Ave.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's deputies are handling a crash that knocked down power lines on Tuesday.
This is at Lee Boulevard and Sarah Avenue North in Lehigh Acres.
Deputies say East 6th Street West is currently shut down due to the down lines.
Sunshine Elementary is currently without power.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY — Deputies are working a traffic crash at Lee Boulevard and Sarah Avenue North. At this time, East 6th Street West is currently shutdown due to downed power lines. Motorists, please utilize an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/SZk3fyr4r2— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 30, 2023