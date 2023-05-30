Watch Now
Crash knocks down power lines at Lee Blvd. and Sarah Ave.

Sunshine Elementary without power
Lehigh Acres Crash
Lehigh Acres Crash
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 12:44:49-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's deputies are handling a crash that knocked down power lines on Tuesday.

This is at Lee Boulevard and Sarah Avenue North in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies say East 6th Street West is currently shut down due to the down lines.

Sunshine Elementary is currently without power.

