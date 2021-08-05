Couple killed in Kentucky lived part time in Naples

RICHMOND, Ky. — A Naples couple was shot and killed, and the suspected shooter surrendered to police after a nearly four hour standoff.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to an apartment Chris and Gracie Hager owned and found their bodies.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment, and police shot rounds of powdered gas to try to get him to comes out.

Police also say, the suspect set the apartment on fire before surrendering, but firefighters quickly put the fire out.

51-year-old Thomas Birl was charged with murder and arson. According to police, he lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, but they couldn’t confirm whether or not his name appears on the lease agreement.

In a Facebook post, the Better Homes and Gardens Pristine Real Estate Naples said, "Chris and Gracie were both known to be wonderful, kind hearted people and pillars of the community."