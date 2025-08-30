Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction worker dies in I-75 crash involving road painting crew in Florida, FHP says

FLA. — A construction worker died early Saturday morning, after a truck hit road maintenance vehicles on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was at mile marker 149 on I-75 just before 2 a.m. when a truck towing a boat trailer failed to slow down for construction vehicles, FHP said. Troopers aid the construction crew was painting divider lines on the road and right shoulder. A Scorpion Road Construction Crash Truck was following the line-painting vehicle to provide protection for the work zone, FHP wrote.

The truck driver failed to yield to the slower-moving construction vehicles, striking the rear of the crash truck, which caused the Scorpion truck to hit the line-painting vehicle ahead of it, FHP said.

The 64-year-old driver of the Scorpion truck died. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

