Collier County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Sofia Treissa, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Naples on June 11, around 3:30 p.m.

According to her mother, she went out with a friend and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her cell phone was found at her friend's grandmother’s house. Sofia’s family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information please contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.